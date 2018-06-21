Additional charge filed against men jailed for 13-year-old's murder

Two men already facing capital murder charges for the murder of a 13-year-old Huntsville girl are now facing charges for a second death that authorities believe is the girl's grandmother.

Yoni Aguilar, 26, and Israel Gonzalez Palomino, 34, are now both charged with capital murder of two or more people.

The men had already been jailed for the murder of Mariah Lopez, 13. Her body was found in a woodline on Lemley Drive June 7.

The new charges link them to a second body found in Owens Cross Roads a week later, about two miles from where Lopez's body was found. A positive identification has not been made, but authorities have said they believe it is Lopez's grandmother, Oralia Mendoza, 49.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the murders. A motive for the killings has not been released.