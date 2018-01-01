Clear

Actress Stacey Dash withdraws from California House race

Stacey Dash is a Republican and pulled out about a month after she entered the contest in the heavily Democratic 44th District.

Posted: Mar. 30, 2018 7:25 PM
Updated: Mar. 30, 2018 7:25 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Actress-turned-conservative-commentator Stacey Dash has ended her campaign for a Southern California congressional seat.

The "Clueless" actress said on her website Friday that she believed the bitterness in politics and the rigors of campaigning and holding office would be detrimental to her family.

Dash is a Republican and pulled out about a month after she entered the contest in the heavily Democratic 44th District. It includes part of Los Angeles, the city of Compton and other communities running south of downtown L.A.

In her statement, she laments a political system that "offers people on the lower end of the economic spectrum little more than symbolic gestures."

Dash co-starred in the 1995 coming-of-age comedy film "Clueless." She worked as an on-air contributor at Fox News until 2016.

