Accused cow abuser back in jail for violating bond

A man accused of starving cattle is back in jail for violating bond conditions, Lauderdale County authorities said Monday.

David Coffman, 53, was arrested Saturday after authorities said he was found back on the property on County Road 95 where the cattle were found, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office. Coffman was not allowed on the property as a condition of his bond in the case.

After he was arrested, deputies said they found a pistol in his vehicle. Coffman also is charged with carrying a pistol without a permit.

Coffman was arrested after authorities said they found dozens of dead cows and many more that were malnourished. He agreed to bond conditions Friday that included not accessing the property and not owning any cattle while he awaits trial on multiple charges of animal cruelty and failure to dispose of livestock.

He's currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Center without bond.