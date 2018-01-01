Accused Craigslist cat killer slated to face trial this week

The trial for the accused Craigslist cat killer is slated to start this week.

Prosecutors say the man tortured and killed kittens in his so-called “cat room” because he was angry at the world.

The trial for Ronald Golden could start as early as tomorrow. That's according to district attorney Brian Jones. But, the start of the trial depends on results from a hearing tomorrow morning. That hearing will be on a motion to suppress Golden's statements he made to police after his 2013 arrest.

Golden pleaded not guilty to 22 counts of felony animal cruelty. He's free on bond. But, he faces one to ten years in prison on each count.