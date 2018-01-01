Accident shuts down Memorial Parkway for over an hour

Two people were taken to the hospital following an accident that rerouted traffic on one of the busiest roads in Huntsville.

Around 11:40 p.m., Huntsville Police along with Huntsville Fire and Rescue and the Huntsville-Madison County Rescue Squad were called to a wreck on Memorial Parkway just north of University Drive.

According to Huntsville Police, a silver sedan was attempting to turn onto the Parkway when his car struck the barrier and spun into the median.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but his female passenger in the drivers seat had to be removed from the car by prying part of the door and roof from the vehicle.

She was initially transported with low-level, but still serious injuries. The sergeant on scene told WAAY 31 he expected her to be upgraded to minor injury status before the end of the night.

Both of the southbound lanes of the Parkway were closed between Oakwood Avenue and University Drive for about an hour. One lane of the service road that runs parallel was also closed until about 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

What caused the car to hit the barrier is still under investigation.