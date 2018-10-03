Abnormally warm & dry weather continuing

The sun is out, and the heat is on. Temperatures maxed out in the mid-to-upper 80s this afternoon -- around ten degrees higher than our normal high of 79 degrees. What is normal? Normal is actually an average of thirty years. Long range data indicates the unseasonable warmth isn't going anywhere.

Rain doesn't look too promising either. That doesn't mean we can't get a stray shower or two, but high pressure sitting right on top of Alabama and Mississippi will keep us locked in an overall dry spell. The next 24 hours are likely to be dry. The weather will be perfect for Oktoberfest in Cullman. Temperatures will climb from upper 60s in the morning toward 90 in the afternoon.

Sunshine will hold through the weekend. Clouds will begin building again late Saturday and Sunday. The chance for rain is generally small, but the biggest chance for a few showers is on Monday. Even then, it isn't a big chance for rain.

We need the rain. The Drought Monitor will be updated on Thursday. There may be a temporary reprieve from the expanding drought, but the drought is likely to continue growing in the long term as dry weather prevails. Although we need the rain, the weather looks great locally for the Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention at Athens State University. Expect perfect weather for high school football too.