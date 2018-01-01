AUSA Global Force Symposium takes place March 26-28

Army and defense industry leaders will be at the Von Braun Center for three days next week for the Association of the United States Army's Global Force Symposium and Exposition.

The event takes place March 26-28.

This year's theme, “Modernizing and Equipping America’s Army for Today and Tomorrow," will address challenages facing an evolving Army. The symposium will formally introduce the United States Army Futures Command and discuss Army modernization changes.

Secretary of the Army Mark T. Esper will deliver the opening keynote address, followed by remarks from Under Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy. There will also be various forums and panel discussions during the symposium.

Exhibit hall hours are 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. Registration opens March 25 from 1-5 p.m. Registration will also be available during exhibit hall hours.

The top fundraiser for the local AUSA chapter, the Rocket City Bash, will take place Tuesday.