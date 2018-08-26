ATV crash kills two in Franklin County

Two people are dead after an ATV crash in Franklin County.

Officials tell WAAY 31 they got the call around 3:15pm and the crash happened on Barrett and Mill Creek roads.

They also tell us a female was driving the vehicle at the time of the wreck.

Quad City State Troopers are working the scene and investigation.

WAAY 31 has a crew on on the way and will update you with more information as soon as we have it.