ATV crash kills two in Franklin County

An ATV crash Saturday afternoon has taken the lives of two people in Franklin County.

Posted: Aug. 25, 2018 5:45 PM
Updated: Aug. 25, 2018 5:46 PM
Posted By: MaryLee Melendez

Two people are dead after an ATV crash in Franklin County.

Officials tell WAAY 31 they got the call around 3:15pm and the crash happened on Barrett and Mill Creek roads.

They also tell us a female was driving the vehicle at the time of the wreck.

Quad City State Troopers are working the scene and investigation. 

WAAY 31 has a crew on on the way and will update you with more information as soon as we have it. 

