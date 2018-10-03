AT&T looking to hire customer service representatives

Service and internet provider AT&T is looking to hire customer service representatives. The company will host an open house hiring event on Thursday, October 4th.

The event is from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the AT&T call center at 400 Diamond Drive Huntsville, AL 35806.

The company employs over 4,800 people in the state of Alabama and offers a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition reimbursement and paid vacation.

Customer service reps can make up to $16.12 per hour.

