AT&T launches new TV service

NEW YORK (AP) - AT&T is launching a new streaming service incorporating networks from the Time Warner company it just bought.
Thursday's announcement comes just days after AT&T closed its $81 billion Time Warner deal.
The WatchTV service is a cable-like package of more than 30 TV channels delivered over the internet, similar to Sling TV, PlayStation Vue and AT&T's own DirecTV Now.
WatchTV will be free for subscribers of two unlimited wireless plans AT&T is launching. Others can get WatchTV for $15. That's $20 less than DirecTV Now, but with just half the channels.
AT&T made the bid for Time Warner in a changing media landscape in which traditional media, broadband and telecom companies are adjusting to fierce competition from internet-based rivals like Amazon, Netflix and Google.
