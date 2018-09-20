AP scores make big jump for Madison County Schools

Madison County Schools are celebrating a big accomplishment. The district hit the "top" spot when it comes to Advanced Placement scores, statewide.
For the first time, the district has the highest increases of scores in the state.
Students took more than 3,000 AP exams last school year, earning more than 1,000 qualifying scores. This means more students than ever are earning college credits in high school.
Madison County Superintendent, Matt Massey, said the increase of students who are taking AP classes is saving money in tuition for students and their families.
"So if you think, World History is a three hour credit, tuition is $400 dollars an hour, that's $1,200 a course, so you think that $1,200 times 1,100, we saved over one million dollars in tuition for our families," Massey said.
