Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

AP scores make big jump for Madison County Schools

Madison County offers 20 Advanced Placement courses in its five schools.

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 2:25 PM
Posted By: Alyssa Martin

Madison County Schools are celebrating a big accomplishment. The district hit the "top" spot when it comes to Advanced Placement scores, statewide.

For the first time, the district has the highest increases of scores in the state. 

Students took more than 3,000 AP exams last school year, earning more than 1,000 qualifying scores. This means more students than ever are earning college credits in high school.

Madison County Superintendent, Matt Massey, said the increase of students who are taking AP classes is saving money in tuition for students and their families.

"So if you think, World History is a three hour credit, tuition is $400 dollars an hour, that's $1,200 a course, so you think that $1,200 times 1,100, we saved over one million dollars in tuition for our families," Massey said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
95° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Florence
Clear
99° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 99°
Fayetteville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
96° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Scottsboro
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events