AMC on Redstone leading big equipment move

Soon, 10,000 pieces of Army equipment will be moved from Southwest Asia out of the Central Command Area, back to the United States. It's all apart of a program the Army Materiel Command on Redstone Arsenal is leading.

The program takes excess equipment, brings it back to depots nationwide to be refurbished and reassigned where it is needed the most. One of those depots is in Anniston.

Some of the equipment includes weapons and electronic communication equipment.

Although the Army moves equipment all the time, the last major redistribution of equipment happened in 2012.

"Soldiers not only get what they need, but they get the most modernized, up-to-date equipment that they need to fight. Which it's absolutely important, and it's critical," said Lt. General Edward Daly, with AMC.

Since the equipment being moved is excess, it does not interfere with the Army's command mission. The move is expected to start in November.