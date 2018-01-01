AL search & rescue team trains for emergency scenarios in Guntersville

With tornado season coming up, the Alabama Task Force 3 conducted a full-scale training exercise at Lake Guntersville State Park on Tuesday.

During this training session, the state search and rescue team used GPS to practice certain emergency scenarios, for example finding victims or hazards.

The team is made up of members from Madison, Decatur, Boaz, Fort Payne, Arab, Albertville, Cullman, Guntersville, and Redstone Arsenal fire departments.

The joint task force is funded through state and federal funding.

The training session lasted from 8:00 a.m. till 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say they’re proud of what was accomplished during the exercise.

“We work together to be prepared, trained, and be ready to deploy in any natural disaster that we may have, or any emergency where there’s multiple injuries, multiple victims," said Decatur Fire Lieutenant Stacy Rose. "We work and train together as one unit.”