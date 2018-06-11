AL Governor's Primary: No Candidate Got 10% of Total Registered Voters

Both Democrat Walt Maddox and Republican Kay Ivey won their primary election bids and will face off in the fall general election.

Ivey, the Incumbent, won 56% of the 589,533 Republican voters in the primary. Maddox, Mayor of Tuscaloosa, won 54% of the 283,081 Democratic primary voters. By beating the 50% margin in their respective primary races, they were able to prevent a runoff in July and head straight to the general election.

Scroll for more content...

A deeper dive into the numbers reveals that both candidates, however, got much smaller numbers of the total votes cast and neither got support from as little as 10% of total registered voters in Alabama. Perhaps that is more a result of the fact that only 26.57% of the state’s 3,377,902 registered voters showed up at the polls than the strength or weaknesses of the candidates themselves.

Ivey rated 36% of the 897,496 votes cast overall in the primary while Maddox got 17%. When comparing the numbers to the total number of registered voters, the percentages sink even lower. Ivey rated just 9.7% of the potential voters and Maddox 8.3%.