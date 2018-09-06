ACLU calls for Alabama to reduce prison sentencing

On Thursday, the Madison County District Attorney's Office calls the new sentencing reform plan by the American Civil Liberties Union "disingenuous."

The ACLU revealed a sentencing reform plan for each state on Wednesday, including Alabama. The group advocates for shorter sentences for drug offenders along with robbery and burglary cases. Tim Gann is the Chief Trial Attorney for the Madison County District Attorney's Office and doesn't buy the ACLU's proposal for shorter prison sentences. The proposal claims to be an effort to save the state millions of dollars and help resolve prison overcrowding.

"The whole study is extremely misleading and I think for them it's just a numbers game of hey let's let people out of prison and it will save us money," Gann said.

The ACLU announced the Smart Justice 50-State Blueprint Project to help scale back incarceration across the country. When it comes to Alabama, the ACLU's report proposes the average sentence length of drug distribution offenders should be reduced by 70 percent and robbery and burglary offenders should both see a reduction of 60 percent. The report also recommends less sentence times for cases of assault, theft, and fraud. Gann says these are people that need to serve their time.

"Folks who are really incarcerated that are doing time in our state right now are the worst of the worst," Gann said.

The ACLU claims if Alabama follows the proposal, over 12,000 fewer people would be in prison by 2025, saving the state 470 million dollars. Roosevelt Morris lives in Madison and understands the overall goal.

"The jails are overcrowded, some people don't deserve to be there as long as they've been there or are going to be there and some of the money can be used to do other things in the community," Morris said.

To Gann, it poses too much of a safety risk to the community.

"The havoc that those people cause in our community is immeasurable," Gann said.

WAAY31 has tried to call the ACLU to ask about the potential dangers of releasing criminals early, they did not respond.