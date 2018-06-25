Police arrest a woman for attempting to use a stolen check

Decatur Police are investigating after a woman is accused of attempting to use a stolen check at the bank.
Police say on June 22, 2018 Cheyenne Cherokee Rose Janeeva Nicole Harless pulled up to the Bank Independent on Highway 31 South and passed a stolen check through the drive-through. The bank alerted police, however she left before officials arrived.
Decatur Police say they passed on Harless' description and the car she was in to nearby agencies. She was later pulled over and arrested by Priceville Police heading southbound on Interstate 65.
She was transported back to the Decatur Police Department.
A judge set a $10,000 cash bond for Harless. She is in the Morgan County Jail right now.
The investigationg is ongoing.
