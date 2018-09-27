Clear
A wet Thursday as flooding concerns persist

Sprinkles, showers, downpours, and even some rumbles of thunder are back in the forecast for today.

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 7:23 AM
Updated: Sep. 27, 2018 7:38 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

*** FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect until 7 PM for Madison, Morgan, Marshall, Jackson, and DeKalb Counties.  An addition 1 to 2 inches of rain will be possible in areas that are already becoming saturated***

While the relentless, torrential rain of Wednesday is out of the area, Thursday won't be dry by any means.  Overall, the chance of rain is 60% and the Flash Flood Watch continues through the evening as a result. The best chance at heavier rain is mainly along and east of I-65. Otherwise, we're all cloudy with temperatures steady in the 70s.

By tonight, most of the shower activity comes to an end. We hang on to some cloud cover and temperatures dip to the lower 60s. Friday will be mainly dry, but a stray shower is not impossible. It will be a bit warmer by the afternoon - near 80 degrees.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it will generally be dry with a few passing clouds and warmer temperatures. Highs each afternoon hit the mid 80s under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Rain chances only slightly increase next Monday and Tuesday.

