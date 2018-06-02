A weather re-run with showers & storms

Highs today reach the middle 80s with a few sun breaks, but developing showers and storms this afternoon won't allow us to warm any further. The chance of rain today is 60%, so rain and storms will be off and on.

For Thursday, the showers and storms persist. The chance of rain will be slightly lower, but at 50%, we can still expect a decent shot at rain again. We can also see a couple of storms verge on the strong to severe side - gusty wind and small hail will be possible. The greatest threats will come from locally heavy rain and frequent lightning.

As the weekend approaches, scattered activity remains in place. However, by Saturday and Sunday we'll add 90s back into the mix. If you're waiting for a mostly dry and sunny day, you'll have to wait until the beginning of next week.