A man was arrested after forging a check

A man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with, Criminals Possession of a Forged Instrument in the third degree.

Investigators told WAAY 31, Alan Dean Anderson, 58, was arrested after a resident of Florence called Decatur Police Department concerning a forged check.

Anderson was identified through video surveillance at Renasant Bank as the person who presented the check, investigators say.

Anderson was located at his residence on Wednesday, and was transported to the Morgan County Jail with no bond.