A man is in custody after using counterfeit money, officials say

A man is in jail after using counterfeit money, officials say.

Danville man, Jeremy Norris was arrested Saturday, Feb. 17 after investigations of using counterfeit money.

Police told WAAY 31, Norris had entered the Metro PCS on Jan. 2 and attempted to use a counterfeit $100 bill. The manager recognized it was fake and called officials.

Before officials arrived Norris had left, but was soon later identified and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was taken into custody and charged with Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the First Degree. Norris' bond is set at $5,000.