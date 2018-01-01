A man is being held in Morgan County Jail on third degree theft

A man was arrested on Tuesday for burglary in the third degree.

Quintavious Huguley, 18, was arrested after a resident of Decatur reported a burglary at his residence on Feb. 11.

Investigators say, they found evidence throughout the investigation which established probable cause that Huguley was responsible.

At the time of the burglary, Huguley was out on bond for a previous arrest for theft in the first degree. That bond has been revoked.

Huguley is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond.