A man drives himself to hospital after being shot

Investigators say a man drove himself to the hospital after being shot Monday.

Athens police told WAAY 31, they received a call around 2:00 p.m. that a person was shot at the Marathon on the corner of Highway 72 and Hines Street.

The victim told investigators, he was stopped in traffic on Hines Street when the incident took place. He also told investigators the name of the person who shot him.

Investigators told WAAY 31, this was not a random shooting but no arrest were made.

Officials cannot comment on the reason for the shooting or any other details in the case. WAAY 31 will continue to follow this incident and will bring you the latest information once it is released.