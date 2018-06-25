Clear

A man and woman injured during home invasion in Birmingham

Both victims were taken to the UAB Hospital and police did not know the conditions of their injuries.

Posted: Jun. 25, 2018 7:36 AM
Posted By: Devyn Guillebeaux

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Police say two people were injured during a home invasion in eastern Birmingham.

Birmingham police Sgt. Bryan Shelton told Al.com that a male and female were injured when the home was invaded around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Officers arrived at the scene and found one victim with a gunshot wound to the neck and second victim assaulted.

Police did not release the nature of the assault for the second victim.

Police say the suspect was not among those wounded. An arrest has not been made yet.

