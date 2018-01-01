A fire at an Athens' Inn is believed to be caused by an explosion

It was a busy Monday morning for Athens police and fire departments as they were called to a fire at Bomar Inn on US 31 around 9 a.m.

Scroll for more content...

Before officers arrived, multiple reports were made aboout smoke coming from one of the rooms.

Athens police tell WAAY31, firefighters believe it started near or on one of the beds.

After an investigation, officials believe there is a high probability of an explosion. They gathered evidence of a substance and sent it to the lab.

The investigation continues and no arrests have been made.