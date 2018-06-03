Clear

A few strong storms possible tonight through early Sunday morning

A cold front that moves through could bring in a few storms tonight and Sunday.

Posted: Jun. 2, 2018 4:02 PM
Posted By: Chris Smith

A line of showers and storms will try and move through the Valley tonight. 

Most of the activity should stay in Mississippi but we may see a few storms drift into the Valley. The best chance for any storms will be for Lauderdale, Colbert and Franklin Counties. While areas east of the Shoals may see only a couple showers and storms at worst. 

The timing for these storms will be tonight through Sunday morning. Albeit the impacts from these storms will be minimal we do have a fairly low risk for damaging winds, lightning and heavy rain. 

Starting Monday we will see a cool down with lows back near to 60 but we will start to warm up again by next weekend. 

