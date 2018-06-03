A line of showers and storms will try and move through the Valley tonight.
Scroll for more content...
Most of the activity should stay in Mississippi but we may see a few storms drift into the Valley. The best chance for any storms will be for Lauderdale, Colbert and Franklin Counties. While areas east of the Shoals may see only a couple showers and storms at worst.
The timing for these storms will be tonight through Sunday morning. Albeit the impacts from these storms will be minimal we do have a fairly low risk for damaging winds, lightning and heavy rain.
Starting Monday we will see a cool down with lows back near to 60 but we will start to warm up again by next weekend.
Related Content
- A few strong storms possible tonight through early Sunday morning
- Heavy Rain Continues Into Tonight But Tapers Off early Sunday Morning
- Heavy rain moves in tonight through Sunday morning
- Showers Tonight & Sat. Morning; Damaging Storms Possible Monday
- Rain Increases Tonight & Wednesday Morning
- Cold & Frosty Tonight & Tuesday Morning
- Threat for rain ending early tonight
- Strong storms cause damage in The Acreage
- Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon
- Line of storms to move through early Saturday morning