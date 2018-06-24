Clear

A few strong storms are possible today across the Valley

A cluster of storms will mostly die to our west but a few storms may linger into the Valley.

Posted: Jun. 24, 2018 1:20 PM
Posted By: Chris Smith

There will be a large mass of storms that will go through Texas, Arkansas and western Tennessee and western Mississippi. But the majority of those storms will die before the reach the Valley. However we could see a few of them linger or redevelop over the Valley. 

Scroll for more content...

The biggest threat would be for damaging winds. 

The next several days will be more of the same type of summer-like weather pattern. Where the mornings will be basically rain free but the afternoons we will have scattered storms develop. 

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 102°
Florence
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 99°
Fayetteville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
Decatur
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 100°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events