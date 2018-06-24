A few strong storms are possible today across the Valley

There will be a large mass of storms that will go through Texas, Arkansas and western Tennessee and western Mississippi. But the majority of those storms will die before the reach the Valley. However we could see a few of them linger or redevelop over the Valley.

The biggest threat would be for damaging winds.

The next several days will be more of the same type of summer-like weather pattern. Where the mornings will be basically rain free but the afternoons we will have scattered storms develop.