A few storms, increasing heat

There's will be two main weather stories this week: afternoon storms and oppressive heat.

Posted: Jun. 25, 2018 7:50 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

For today, we'll see a partly cloudy sky with only a few showers and storms.  Unlike last weekend, there's no widespread threat for severe weather.  However, of the isolated storms that do take shape, they will be capable of verging on the stronger side with gusty wind and small hail.  

Many locations will stay dry today, which is also the case tomorrow.  Scattered storms will be a bit more widespread Wednesday and Thursday.  By Friday, the heat takes over again as the main safety issue.  Afternoon highs reach the middle 90s and when you factor in humidity, it can feel as hot as 110 degrees. 

