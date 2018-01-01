A few showers tonight but more rain on the way this week

We have seen a lot of cloud cover today and not much rain. The rain has slowly begun to move into the Tennessee Valley and you should expect some more this evening. The light showers will continue through tonight and will end very early Sunday morning.

So if you have any outdoor plans Sunday the weather shouldn't be much of a factor. It will still be fairly cloudy but warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Starting out the week we will a quick round of rain on Monday and again most of the day will be dry. But we will not only see a warm-up by midweek we will also see our rain chances increasing. Especailly late Wednesday and into Thursday. We could also see some storms during that time as well but nothing damaging.

Once that system clears out we are looking at a dry, sunny and warm weekend!