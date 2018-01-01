A few showers Monday but heavy rain returns later this week

Things are pretty nice outside right now across the Valley. Even with all the cloud cover today we still made it into the 60s.

Scroll for more content...

A system will quickly pass the Valley Monday and we could see some light showers during the afternoon and mainly for areas east of 65. But it shouldn't damper too many outdoor plans.

Things then begin to heat up Tuesday with the winds whipping up to 25 mph from the southeast. That will start a big push of not just warm air but moisture into the Valley.

We will see a front move very slowly across the Valley Wednesday and Thursday. The way things look is that this boundary could linger over the Valley for over 36 hours and with the ability to see constant moderate to heavy rain. Some areas could see over 4" of rain between those two days. But the line of heavy rain is very thin so any movement to that line will have a huge impact on rain totals for areas. We will be watching this lines progression very closely.