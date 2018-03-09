A child was hit by a vehicle in Decatur

Decatur Police told WAAY 31, a 6-year-old child was hit by a vehicle around 3:00 p.m. Thursday.

Supervisor of Operations and Safety Dwight Satterfield with Decatur City Schools told WAAY 31, the child was a first grader Julian Harris Elementary and was flown to UAB Hospital.

The accident happened off campus in a nearby neighborhood, said Satterfield. He added a school bus passed by the accident and an employee aid stayed and provided assistance until first responders arrived.

According to authorities, the child was hit at the intersection of Gaslight Place and Brookline Ave. in Decatur.

There is no more information at this time.

Decatur Police corrected the child's age from a 7-year-old to a 6-year-old.