A brief round of freezing rain, sleet and snow could impact the Valley Sunday night

Temperatures will then start to warm up into the 40's on Sunday before our next storm system works its way in for Sunday evening into Monday afternoon. This is where our forecast gets complex, so let's break it down. Although we'll climb into the mid to upper 40's on Sunday, cloud cover will also be sweeping into the Valley. Without the sunshine, pavement and ground temperatures may not thaw out. In addition, a southerly flow of wind could push warm air in the middle layers of the atmosphere. If this happens, this could change our precipitation to possibly sleet, but sleet will only occur if temperatures overnight Sunday drop near the freezing mark.

So what does this all mean? This means there's a chance of a wintry mix coming our way early Monday morning from midnight-7 AM and with the pavement/ground possibly frozen, we could have icy roadways Monday morning.

My areas of concern are the mountainous regions of Alabama (Marshall, Jackson, Dekalb, higher elevations in Madison County, and Lincoln Co. TN) and concrete surfaces so bridges & overpasses.

Please check back in with the forecast this weekend to keep up to date with the latest. The good news is that temperatures will continue to warm up throughout the day where road conditions should improve Monday afternoon when we climb in the upper 40's.

We'll stay in the 40's and 50's high temperatures and overnight lows in the 30's for the rest of the workweek next week.