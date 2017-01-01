A big cold snap could lead to single digit wind chill values Monday

Good morning Tennessee Valley! We are starting off cold again this morning with temperatures in the 10's and 20's. We'll slowly warm up into the upper 40's Friday and Saturday afternoon which is near average high temperatures for this time of year which is around 50 degrees. Enjoy the warmer weather and sunshine too because we are cooling down siginificantly to start off the 2018 year! A blast of cold arctic air will work its way inot the Tennessee Valley starting Sunday, cooling us down to 31 degrees for a high temperatures with a small chance of flurries Sunday morning. No accumulation is expected.



Temperatures continue to drop under mostly clear skies Sunday night into Monday morning. Temperatures will likely fall into the 10's with the wind chill near zero! PLEASE make sure you bundle up, bring your pets indoors and drop your faucets!