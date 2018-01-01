A Warm Week Ahead

Another warm-up will take place across the Tennessee Valley this week. Today, temperatures start out closer to the average high for this time of year than the early morning low. With a forecast high of 75, we will likely tie the record high for today's date of February 19th. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a warm wind from the south at 10 to 20 mph.

There's still a 10% chance for a stray shower or sprinkle today, but overall it will be mostly cloudy and dry. Tonight, the mild trend continues with lows only dipping into the lower 60s under mostly to partly cloudy skies. Tuesday will be even warmer still. Highs are expected to top out in the lower 80s and a 20% chance for a shower is in the forecast.

Eventually, the rain returns later in the day on Wednesday and thunderstorms will be possible again as well.