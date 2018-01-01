A Temporary Break From Rain

It has been a dry and chilly Thursday so far around the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures have been seasonable under mostly sunny skies. The rain will hold off for much of your Friday, but that won't be the case this weekend.

We are now closely tracking a round of rain that arrives Friday night as a few showers, becoming widespread rain Saturday. Temperatrues remain mild for the next several days, but rain remains in the forecast - at least in some capacity, through the beginning of next week.

Hunstville has picked up over two inches of rain within the past seven days and there is more on the way. The region should pick up an additional 1.5 to 2.5 inches Friday night through Sunday afternoon.