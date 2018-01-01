A Sunny, Brisk Tuesday

Clouds built in throughout the overnight hours as a cold front passed through the Tennessee Valley. That front brought a burst of cold air and windy conditions Monday night, but we are in for a much quieter Tuesday.

While the wind chill isn't as much of a problem, the actual temperatures will be running several degrees below average. Highs only top out in the middle 40s, but sunny skies return and warm us up a bit for Wednesday.

The next chance for rain enters the forecast Thursday by the afternoon hours, so that evening and night will be a wet one. Get ready for another burst of cold temperatures on Friday. A few flurries cannot be ruled out late Thursday night and early Friday morning, but no accumulation is expected.