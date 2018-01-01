A Morgan County inmate escapes

An inmate at the Morgan County jail escaped on Monday morning.

Alexis Jamie Hernandez, 29, escaped from the Morgan County Jail.

He was serving as an in-house inmate worker and acquired clothes that identified him as a worker who was eligible to work outside the facility.

Police told WAAY 31, he changed into those clothes and was able to access the outside of the building when he walked away from the facility.

Hernandez was incarcerated in reference to a violation of his probation that he had received for Possession of Marijuana.

Officials told WAAY 31, Hernandez was scheduled to be released in a year.

As of right now Hernandez has not been found. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts are asked to contact the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.