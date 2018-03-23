A Few Weekend Showers

There's the slightest chance for a few sprinkles today. Otherwise, it will be dry, cool, and gloomy. Afternoon highs will be around 60 degrees with a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight it's really more of the same - cloudy skies and the chance for a few raindrops. Lows fall to near 50 with a light south wind. Our Saturday features slightly warmer temperatures, but "warmer"just means that we'll finally be near average again. Afternoon temperatures climb to the upper 60s and there will be a 50/50 shot at rain. While a rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out, light showers will be the main feature both Saturday and Sunday. Toward the end of the weekend, showers become more isolated.

Monday holds rain chances as well as much cooler temperatures. A cold front drops highs into the lower 50s to start the work week. Highs rebound fairly quickly as the upper 60s and lower 70s return by mid-week...along with another round of rain on the way.