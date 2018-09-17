Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Shooting reported at Blossomwood Elementary School Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A Few Showers Possible Tuesday

Tuesday will be mostly dry and mostly cloudy. While most of us will stay dry, a few showers are not out of the question.

Posted: Sep. 17, 2018 4:09 PM
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

Our new week started with clouds to filter the sun. The clouds have been dry, mostly, but one or two showers popped up on Monday afternoon. A small chance for a couple of stray showers will linger through about 6-7 PM. We're on the back edge of the clouds, which will start breaking up on Tuesday night.

The clouds will stay with us through the night. Tuesday morning will still be mostly cloudy. The morning drive will be dry with temperatures in the lower 70s for the kids out at the bus stop. The clouds wil be stubborn and hold on through the afternoon. Some spotty showers are possible, especially from I-65 east to the Georgia state line and beyond. Even amid the clouds, temperatures will warm toward 90 degrees for the high.

Finally, the clouds will break up Tuesday night, setting up a sunny and dry Wednesday. Clouds will return and thicken up on Thursday, bringing a small chance for a few showers. Showers will increase in coverage on Friday, increasing the odds that you will see at least some rain where you live.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 94°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events