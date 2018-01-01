A Brisk, Breezy Monday

After a damp and dreary weekend, the sunshine has returned for Monday. Hopefully, the rain was a welcomed site to most. We need it. The Tennessee Valley is running almost three inches below average for 2018 so far. While we didn't come close to closing the deficit, we did pick up between .25" and .50" on Sunday. Fortunately, there is another shot at rain later in the week.

In the meantime, Monday will prove to be relatively quiet, aside from the wind. A reinforcing cold front will send in another burst of colder air and as it passes, wind will gust in excess of 20 mph out of the north. A few clouds will accompany the front, but no rain.

Speaking of that next chance at rain...that will come in next Thursday. The best chances at this point look to be Thursday evening and night, perhaps lingering into Friday. With colder air sweeping in, there is the potential for a few snowflakes after the rain. At this point, confidence is low. However, will continue to monitor any necessary adjustments to the forecast as the week continues.