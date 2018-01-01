A Breezy, Damp, and Mild Monday

After a bitterly cold work week, the weekend was just the opposite: highs were nearly 20 degrees above average Sunday afternoon! For Monday, the Valley will undergo yet another transition from mild to cool.

A cold front is currently passing through the southeast, packing heavy rain, gusty wind, and a few strong storms. By the time this line of rainfall reaches North Alabama, it will begin to weaken. That being said, locally heavy rain and strong wind gusts will remain the greatest impact today.

The timing of the rain means the steadiest band will be moving through the Huntsville metro just before lunchtime and lasting through the early afternoon. By tonight, we'll all be quiet and for Tuesday, temperatures will be above 15 degrees cooler.