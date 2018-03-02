A Breather From the Rain

A quiet pattern will last through the weekend, but with cooler air in place, the overnight lows will pose a risk for any new blooms in the garden. We'll dip to near freezing both tonight and tomorrow night, but afternoon highs reach the low to mid 60s both Saturday and Sunday.

A quick recap before we talk about the next round of rain...overall, 3 to 4 inches of rain fell in most locations across the Tennessee Valley this week. Those amounts helped pull us out of the rain deficit for the calendar year, but we remain slightly below average for the water year.

The drought has eased a bit as well, with Sand Mountain only included in a Moderate drought. It's important to note that the mos recent drought monitor DOES NOT include the rain from Wednesday or Thursday, so we will likely see further improvement with the newest monitor's release next week.

Now, on to the next chance we'll see to help close that gap...the next round of showers arrives Monday night and lingers through Tuesday morning. Rainfall totals won't be overly impressive, but we should manage to see .25 to .50 of an inch.

The most noticeable feature next week will be the unseasonably chilly air that follows the rain...highs will be running about 10 degrees below average, only topping out in the lower 50s by mid-week.