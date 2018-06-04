9-year-old used phone app to make a bomb threat against her school

Authorities outside of Pittsburgh said a 9-year-old girl used a popular iPhone gaming app to send a bomb threat to her elementary school, WTAE-TV reported.



Scroll for more content...



The name of the specific app was not given for safety reasons.

It was determined the threat - made on May 26 - was not credible.

The superintendent for the school district said the girl will face disciplinary action upon her return to school in August. It wasn't divulged if that will or will not include suspension.