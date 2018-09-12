8 ft. wide multi-use path to be built along Wall Triana in Madison

"Its a great idea anytime you can add pathways for pedestrians and bikes its a great idea," Ray Fogg.
"For sure I'd find some time to use it," Steven Riddell.
Right now walking along Wall Triana between Gillespie and Browns Ferry could be dangerous. There are only a few sidewalks in the busy road, but that’s set to change in the next few years
"I feel kind of trapped in the neighborhood sometimes its hard to get across Wall Triana," Riddell.
Construction is set to start next year on an 8 foot wide walking path.
Most people we talked to Wednesday were excited about this million dollar project, but not everyone
"I would much rather see the money and the time go to widening wall triana and alleviate some of the traffic jams in the evenings and mornings," Mary Wood.
Councilwoman Wroblewski told us the money will come from the 2018, federally funded bond.
