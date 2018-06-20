7-month-old dies in hot car in South Georgia

KINGSLAND, Ga. (AP) - A 7-month-old infant has died after being left in a hot car near a motel in coastal Georgia.

The Florida Times-Union reports details are limited as the investigation continues, but Kingsland Police Inspector Donald Belcher confirmed Tuesday that the child was found in a car near the Quality Inn, next to Interstate 95 along Georgia 40.

He says it is unknown if the child and caregivers were staying at the motel or just parked there. The victim's name has not been released.

Prior to a drenching thunderstorm Tuesday afternoon, Belcher said the temperature was in the 90s.

Kingsland is in Camden County on the Georgia coast at the Florida state line.

