550 acres of retail, residential, and medical combined coming to Madison

Clift Farms' 550 acres of farmland is officially under construction to become retail, residential, medical and restaurant space.

Everyone we talked to in this area told me they are excited about the change

"This is going to be a live, work, and play community, a lot of restaurants, medical, a couple thousand single-family homes," said developer Breland.

With more retail and housing comes more drivers.

"The traffic is bad along 72 - but its to be expected we would like to see more widening of 72," said one Madison driver.

A development spokesperson told WAAY that's exactly what is planned, which they say should keep the traffic at bay.

Drivers we talked to Wednesday didn't seem worried about the traffic either.

"If it's anything like South Parkway then yes but I don't think it can get a whole lot worse than that," said Michael Riley.

The land was in the same family since 1850 until it was sold to Breland companies.

No word yet on which businesses will end up there.