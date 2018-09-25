Clear
5 people shot at a Memphis apartment building

Police said it appears the people involved knew each other.

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 11:25 AM
Posted By: Sarah Singleterry

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (AP) - Police in Tennessee say five people have been shot at a Memphis apartment building.

The shootings took place Monday evening at Cane Creek Apartments. The Memphis Police Department said in tweets that one person was pronounced dead at the scene, two were taken to a hospital in critical condition and two were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say it appears the people involved in the shooting knew each other and that several individuals were armed. Police say investigators are still sorting out details of what happened.

