Father of Blossomwood student faces federal charges

Federal agents arrested Letroy Cole Jr. today in Birmingham on the federal charge of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He is the father of the second-grade Blossomwood Elementary student who was accidentally shot in the hand after bringing Cole's gun to school to show to a friend.

Cole's indictment was returned against him on September 26 by a federal grand jury for possession of a semi-automatic pistol on September 17 in Madison County. He has previously been convicted in Cook County on felony possession of narcotics in 1995 and for possession of a pistol by a felon in 2002.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the maximum penalty for the federal charge as a convicted felon in possession of a firearm is 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

U.S. Attorney Jay Town said Cole's case will likely go before a judge before the end of the year.