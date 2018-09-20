Clear

Wheelchair basketball team excelling in North Alabama

Ability Sport Network is in it's 4th year at UAH and it's helping teens with disabilities to excel on and off the court.

Ability Sport Network at the University of Alabama in Huntsville is offering a chance for teens with disabilities to not only play competitive sports but to potentially earn college scholarships. Their wheelchair basketball team has had great success just in the 4 years its been around and it is the only team like it in all of North Alabama. 

"It's not hey I have a disability I can't do anything. It's hey I'm playing a sport and I'm an athlete and I wanna excel." says David Kye. Kyle started Ability Sport Networks at UAH 4 years ago and has been helping teens with disabilities excel on the court like Evan Lott. 

"It's been a great opportunity to play the game that I love and sharing what it's like to be in a wheelchair and play in this game." A passion Lottshares with his teammate and friend Darian Ross who says lot is "like a brother to him."And like any brotherly relationship it comes with its fair share of competitiveness.

"We trash talk a lot...It's fun. We kind of know eachother's strengths and weaknesses so we use that against other teams."

"We always love to play around have a good time and just learn new things together."

New things the two and other Chargers alike are quick to share with their teammates, something John Emmons tells me has helped him become a better player.

"Chase and Evan have been helping me with my shot and Darian a little bit of the same stuff but defense more." Creating an environment where everyone is known as an athlete and for the goals they're striving to acheive on and off the court.

"I'm wanting to go into the law field." says Emmons, "I would like to play for Alabama but any team that gives me a scholarship I'll go play for." says Ross, "I wanna be a paralympian so my goal is to travel around the world playing the game, be an inspiration to people that have disabilities like us." says Lott. 

Ability Sport Network is still accepting new players for their fall season. The team is open to all middle and high schoolers with physical disabilities and you don't have to be in a wheelchair to participate.

For more information on how you can join go to www.uah.edu/asn. 

