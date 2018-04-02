Governor Ivey Lays Out Her Vision for Alabama

Governor Kay Ivey was in Huntsville for an annual Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

Scroll for more content...



The governor signed two important bills into law this afternoon that will have a great impact here in the Rocket City. The first being the education trust fund budget that includes the largest investment in education in a decade.

The second being a new cyber technology and engineering school expected to open here in Huntsville by 2020.

Earlier today the Von Braun Center was packed with over 700 of Huntsville's most influential leaders. Governor Kay Ivey laying out her newest vision for Alabama one year after being sworn into office.

She tackled several issues facing alabamians but really honed in on education and the importannce of technology in our schools.

Governor Ivey saying she is making it a goal of hers to put computer science courses in high schools and she wants to better prepare young people beginning with grades kindergarten through third grade to make sure they are reading efficiently.

She also wants to provide better access to post secondary education ensuring the jobs we are training people for are filled with highly skilled and capable workers. Setting a goal for 65% of Alabamians to have a post secondary degree by the year 2025.

She empasized results and pushing our education into the 21st century.

"We can no longer accept excuses, we can only accept results. Under my education plan, by 2022 every high school will have a computer science course. So that our 21st century children will have a 21st century education."

Governor Ivey also touched on prison reform and infrastructure, saying widening I-565 here in Huntsville is on her list. Of course, with the governor's race coming up as well, Mayor Tommy Battle was in attendance and told me he thinks several of the things Governor Ivey laid out today should have been addressed earlier on.