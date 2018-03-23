Small in stature, big in presence, Piacentini wins hearts of Havoc Fans

If you've been to a havoc game this year, chances are you've noticed Tyler Piacentini. The right wing stands out for not standing so tall, at 5-foot-5 150 pounds, he's not the size of your average hockey player but don't think for a second he lets that hold him back.

"It's something that I really like, I embrace it. The way I look at it is being short, you kinda gotta work twice as hard because the guy that's next to you is usually six feet," Piacentini said. "Something I've always tried to do is just take the positives out of being short because I'm not going to wake up tomorrow and be six feet tall. It's just not going to happen but I could wake up tomorrow and be better on the ice."

That attitude has paid dividends not only in Huntsville but also in his college career. As a captain on the Norwich University hockey team he helped lead the Cadets to a Division III National Championship in 2017. But after hoisting that trophy he wasn't ready to hang up his skates. He wanted more, and Havoc head coach Glenn Detulleo was the perfect guy to give him that opportunity.

"Myself, having played being undersized, I know when we talked that might have been a concern with other coaches but size for me, if you can come and play it really doesn't matter," Havoc head coach Glenn Detulleo said. "So I think we were able to connect on that level and he was excited to come down and he competed hard in training camp and ended up making the team."

After making the team Tyler was a healthy scratch for the first time in his career and he had to watch the game from the sidelines. But again, he used that to his advantage.

"They said, 'just watch the game, you know, see what you can do to help the team' and that's what I did," Piacentini said. "You could just watch a hockey game but when you're watching it to look into things, I took some things that I think for myself I could help the team out and I think ever since there it's been working out."

You'd be hard pressed to argue against that. In 41 games with the Havoc he's scored 11 goals and has 27 total points.

"He gets that knock because he's a shorter guy and he's gotten that his whole life and because that he's been able to use that as motivation and had to outwork guys and out compete guys and he's the fastest guy out on the ice and he changes the whole dynamic of the game," said Havoc goalie Keegan Asmundson.

"He brings so much energy and he's kind of like our water bug, our energizer bunny out there," said Detulleo. "I know that other teams when they're here they can sense that from the crowd and I think he's certainly earned the respect, there's no question."

Respect earned but also mutual. Even though this Boston boy is 1,141 miles away from home, the SPHL's top fans give him that tough love that keeps him going.

"Back home in Boston, the fan support there is just like here in Huntsville. People know their sports and if you're winning people are gonna love you and if you're losing they're still gonna like you but they're gonna let you know. So it kind of motivates you because just to see the support that you have you want to win as much as you can in front of them."